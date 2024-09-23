Analysis: Resilient West Brom show they can win in a different way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion were good value for this latest three points against a spirited and talented Plymouth side, in what was a fairly watchable game for a contest with just one second- half goal.

The Baggies came unstuck in this fixture last season, 11 months ago, where the Pilgrims were the better side in a goalless draw.

It is already very clear this term that this is a different – and superior – Albion set-up and patience, or “insistence” as Carlos Corberan put it, was key to another welcome three points.

This was a different type of win to some unbeaten Albion have mustered so far in their five victories from six this season.

The hosts were the better and more dangerous side at a sold-out Hawthorns, but they were made to work hard by Wayne Rooney’s visitors. This was definitely one to file under the ‘hard-fought category’ and one where grit and determination were required right until the full-time whistle.

The first words from Corberan in his post-match press conference valued the “commitment, desire and resilience” on show from his troops.