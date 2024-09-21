West Brom's Alex Mowatt is handed a lead role at The Hawthorns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies saw a host of seasoned professionals depart The Hawthorns during the off-season, including Conor Townend, Okay Yokuslu and Matt Phillips, among others.

That trio in particular were recognised among the club's select group of long-serving and experienced players who acted as a conduit between head coach Carlos Corberan and the first-team squad.

Corberan explained 29-year-old midfielder Mowatt, in his fourth season at the club, has joined forces with the likes of club captain Jed Wallace, vice-skipper Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong in the group of Baggies players who take the lead on matters within the training ground.

Corberan, whose side welcome Wayne Rooney's Plymouth today, said: "I think you can manage this with the players we kept, we keep some of the players who have leadership skills, players who can be examples for new players, players who understand the culture here very well.