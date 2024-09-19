Young Aston Villa winger pens new long term deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 18-year-old, who can play on either flank or down the middle, has represented England U21s and has picked up two assists in the PL2 for the club's under 21s this season.

And after being named on the bench for the comfortable win over Young Boys - he has now penned a new long term contract.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: "We are delighted Kadan has signed a new long-term contract.

"Over the past couple of seasons, he has trained regularly with the first team and has also been involved in matchday squads. This is a well-deserved recognition for his development, which the first team have endorsed and supported.

"We will look forward to seeing Kadan develop over the coming seasons and hopefully develop into a first-team player for many years to come."