Impressive stat shows why West Brom's Alex Palmer should be number one for years to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Some of the blocks were already there before, while others have been brought in and slotted into place this summer.

When you are putting together a successful side, a lot of the time it is built on a water tight defensive rearguard and since Corberan arrived that is a trait Albion have had.

In this first four games, Albion kept three clean sheets. Over his 30 league games in charge during his first campaign, his side kept the back door slammed shut on 13 occasions.

Overall, since he took over in The Hawthorns hot seat, his side have recorded 35 shut outs which equates to around a clean sheet every 2.5 games.

It is a pretty impressive statistic but an even more striking fact is one surrounding number one goalkeeper, and arguably the best shot stopper in the division, Alex Palmer.

Since the start of last season, Palmer has kept a total of 22 clean sheets, more than any other English goalkeeper in the top four divisions.