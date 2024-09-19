Fixture congestion debate: Could Premier League players really go on strike?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But there is a growing number of players who are becoming increasingly frustrating and concerned about the amount of games they are having to play.

With the increased number of international and European fixtures, coupled with the controversial expansion of next year's Club World Cup to 32 teams, more players have been speaking out.

Earlier this week, ahead of their Champions League opener, Aston Villa captain John McGinn insisted parts of the schedule were getting 'a little out of hand'.

He also said that the mental health of players was being put at risk due to the hectic schedule.

A recent study into the number of games played by footballers has found that the player welfare 'red line' was at a maximum of between 50 and 60 matches per campaign, depending on a players age.

The comments this week from players, in particular around strike action, has raised the question over whether anything could materialise.

Speaking to the BBC, Ross Meadows of law firm Oury Clark said a strike would be a last resort, and organisations would have to overcome major legal hurdles before a lawful strike could take place.

Playing a big part in any action from players would be the Professional Footballers' Association.

Chief executive Maheta Molango has had his say on the matter, and insisted from the association's point of view they want to see priority given to domestic competitions.

The former striker, who had spells at Brighton, Lincoln City, Wrexham and Grays Athletic, also insisted that if further action needs to be taken - then the association will do just that.

He added: "We need to now define what this may look like.

"We want to give priority to our domestic competitions. This is the bread and butter of our players.

"The problem is more international competition, especially the national team competition, for example. Or this new format of Club World Cup, which is happening in the summer, so I don't think the focus is forcibly on domestic competitions.

"If the players feel that we need to take further action - then I think we will."