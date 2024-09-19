Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers 'no fan of Wolves' as he targets derby victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old, who grew up in Halesowen and played for Albion’s academy, says being a Wolves supporter “wouldn’t be allowed” in his family.

Villa are aiming to continue an impressive start to the season when they host their rivals.

Rogers said: “There aren’t any Wolves fans in my family, it wouldn’t be allowed.

“I grew up playing for West Brom, Wolves weren’t a team I was a fan of and it’s no different now.

“I want to beat them as much as anyone. Myself and Jacob Ramsey, being from the area, it’s a big game for us.”

Just because Rogers doesn’t particularly like Wolves, doesn’t mean he hasn’t got respect for Gary O’Neil and his team.

Though the rivals have made contrasting starts to the season, Villa winning four out of five in all competitions and Wolves losing four of six, the 22-year-old recalls how last season’s fixture was “awkward” before Unai Emery’s team eventually ran out 2-0 winners.

“It was difficult - I know we won - but we know they are a tough team to play,” he said.

“They were on top for large parts of the first half. They have got quality, especially in forward areas.

“They still have the same manager and they are going to have the same ideas. It was difficult to get going against them last season. We’re going to expect a feisty game and it’s one we’re going to prepare well for.”

That match, back in March, was Rogers’ full home Premier League debut following his £15million January move from Middlesbrough.

Less than six months later, he is now one of the first names on Emery’s team sheet, earning more rave reviews after his performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win at Young Boys.

Yet Rogers is seriously self-critical and while his early season performances have been impressive, he knows there is room for improvement. For one thing, he is yet to score a goal.

“I’m struggling to hit a barn door at this rate,” he said. “I’m just missing a goal or an assist.

“My confidence is high. I’m going onto the pitch with a real swagger. I’m loving my football.

“I’m playing the best I’ve ever played. As long as we’re winning, I’m happy. But a goal would be nice and I can feel one coming.

“You always strive for perfection. I’ve always been like that. I want to improve how I have been.”

Rogers’ desire to keep pushing is partly motivated by the quality behind him in Villa’s squad. Emery’s decision to name an unchanged team in midweek was a clear indication of what the manager believes to be his strongest starting XI but substitutes have made an impact in all three of Villa’s Premier League wins.

The return of Leon Bailey to fitness following a hamstring injury provides another attacking option, with Jhon Duran continuing to make a strong case for promotion from the role of super sub and Emi Buendia and Jaden Philogene also hungry for a chance.

“We knew coming in, especially over the summer, that we have made some serious additions,” said Rogers.

“They are fighting for places. They’re knocking on the door. We know that if you do get a shirt, you have to make it yours because someone is standing looking over your shoulder.

“We know we have to have high standards in training. That’s what we are doing, pushing each other. It’s a good group to be around. We all want the same goal.”

The true depth of Villa’s squad will become clear as a busy season progresses. Tomorrow’s match is the third of seven in the space of 22 days but while fixture congestion is an increasingly hot topic - with Villa skipper John McGinn this week becoming the latest player to speak out - you won’t hear Rogers complaining.

“The Championship is worse than this!” he said. “I love playing football. What are we, four or five games in?

“It won’t take its toll now. Later down the line it may do. But that’s why we have a squad to manage it.

“That’s why we have a quality bench. We’re all going to be needed. It’s no different when subs come on and they have an impact.

“They get their opportunity and others have to wait. It’s a squad game. We’re going to need that, given the number of competitions we’re in.”