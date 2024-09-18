Stoke City appoint former Carlos Corberan coach as new manager

Schumacher was axed by the Potters on Monday - after just nine months in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

And they have moved quickly to appoint Norwich City's Spanish coach Narcis Pelach.

The 36-year-old moved to work in England four years ago, becoming a coach under Corberan during his successful period as Huddersfield Town boss, as he guided them to the Championship play-off final.

Pelach remained at the Terriers after Corberan left for Olympiacos, before becoming a coach under David Wagner and Johannes Hoff Thorup at Carrow Road.

Now he has been appointed as Stoke's news boss on a three-year deal.

He said: "I’ve had other chances to become a head coach in England and in other countries.

"But I know the league, I know the opposition and I already know about our players. The level of the squad is good. I believe in them and I will create a playing style that suits their qualities.

“I feel a great excitement and sense of responsibility to Stoke City and can’t thank (chairman) John Coates and (tehnical director) Jon Walters enough for giving me this opportunity.

"Once I saw in their eyes how passionate they are about the club and how much they want to embrace a different identity and philosophy, I could not refuse and, once I’m in, I’m all in."