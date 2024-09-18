Prince of Wales pays tribute to Aston Villa hero Gary Shaw

Villa fan William posted on X ahead of their Champions League away game against Young Boys in Bern on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped the game was "the first step towards another European adventure".

The prince added that his thoughts were with Shaw's friends and family following his passing on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let's hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!

"My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw's friends and family following his passing yesterday."

Shaw, who was born in nearby Kingshurst, initially joined Villa as an apprentice and scored 79 goals in 213 games for the team.

In 1981, he scored 18 goals as Villa clinched the First Division Championship for the first time since 1910 in a side also comprising names like Gordon Cowans, Tony Morley and captain Dennis Mortimer.

In 1988, he left for spells in Denmark and Austria, before ending his career with short periods at Walsall, Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury respectively.

He made his final playing appearance in Hong Kong in 1991, but he remained a popular figure at the club where he often worked as a match day ambassador.