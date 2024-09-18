Ex-West Brom striker finds new club in French fourth division

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Newcastle and Liverpool forward, 35, joined Albion as a free agent in January 2022 - following a bad injury to big money signing Daryl Dike.

He netted three times in 11 appearances as Albion collapsed from play-off contenders to finish mid table - before he was released at the end of the season.

He returned to Reading, before moving to French side Amiens in Ligue 2.

After just four goals in 35 appearances - he has now made the switch to six time Ligue 1 winners Bordeaux.

Back in July, they surrendered their status as a professional club, after being relegated to the fourth tier due to bankrupcy.

In a statement, the club said: "His size, his goal-scoring talent and his fighting spirit will certainly help the Navy and White this season.

"We can't wait to see him on the pitch!"