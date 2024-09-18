Carlos Corberan heaps West Brom praise on star man
Carlos Corberan believes Josh Maja’s shining start to the new season is just reward for a tireless summer.
Albion striker Maja has five goals in his first five Championship games and is the division’s leading scorer.
The 25-year-old endured a miserable debut campaign at The Hawthorns owing to two lengthy ankle lay-offs as a result of poor challenges. He was unable to get up to speed for the play-offs.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t enjoy Maja last year,” Corberan said.