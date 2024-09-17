West Brom star signing will have to wait for chance after thrilling start to season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 25-year-old bagged seven goals in 20 games after arriving on loan at the club from Celtic back in January.

His scintillating displays during his loan spell helped to propel Albion into the Championship play-offs - but a permanent move this summer seemed unlikely.

However, late in the transfer window it emerged that West Brom had mounted a £3m bid for Johnston's services - and the winger sealed a return to The Hawthorns.

Johnston made his debut off the bench in the 3-0 win over Portsmouth - but is facing stiff competition as he looks to win back a place in the starting line-up.

The returning Karlan Grant has enjoyed a superb start to the season on the left wing, playing an important role in all five games as well as getting on the score sheet at Stoke.

Midfielder John Swift explained how buoyed the Albion squad are by Johnston's return - but insisted he will have to wait for his chance to shine once more.

He said: "Everyone knows how important he was when he came in. He's a great guy around the place, he gets on with everyone.

"He needs to wait for his chance, because KG is doing really well at the minute.

"It did seem unlikely he was going to come back, from the outside for the players, but once it got closer it felt like it was actually going to happen."

The Express & Star reported on the penultimate day of the transfer window that Johnston was edging closer to a shock return to The Hawthorns.

In a subsequent interview, Johnston revealed he travelled back down to the West Midlands and stayed with midfielder Jayson Molumby, before completing his Albion deal.

Swift added: "He went to Molumby's at 2am, so that was a nice message to wake up to.

"I think he's in a hotel at the minute, looking for a place. I wouldn't have him at mine!"

As well as paying tribute to Grant for the form he has shown on his return to The Hawthorns, Swift has praised striker Josh Maja for his early season scoring exploits.

He is currently the Championship's top goalscorer with five goals - but it is the other side to his game that is impressing the ex-Reading man.

He added: "We knew Josh as a player and that he was a good player, but I don't think anyone has expected him to start the season like this.

"The stuff he's been doing, dropping off in the pockets but also getting in behind, getting goals...KG, everyone has seen that he is working as hard as anyone on the pitch.

"The goals will come. It's an exciting place to be, with Mikey coming back, Jed, Grady, everyone fit."