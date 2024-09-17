'We knew we were strong': West Brom playmaker talks squad strength and 'unexpected' blistering start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That was the feeling among the supporters, and as John Swift has confirmed, it was the same inside the Albion dressing room.

A summer of change had seen key players moved on, while Albion worked smartly to add not just depth but strength to the squad.

But despite that sense of excitement ahead of the campaign, no one saw what was coming in the first five games, including the players.

Four wins from five games and an unbeaten start sees Albion leading the charge at the top of the Championship.

“Inside the changing room we knew we were strong, but to start how we have...I don’t think anybody expected it,” admitted the Albion play maker.

“I’m 29 now, so every season you have come to expect that you won’t see the same faces around the whole time.

“Some players have done really well, got some good moves, but there’ll always be change.

“You get used to it. By the time the window closes, everyone is concentrating on the games anyway.

“The majority of the squad is fit now. Having quality on the bench to come on and change the game is a massive plus.

“The quality we have on the bench, there are some great players and hopefully they can continue to come on and make a difference.”

Despite losing a number of players in the summer, Albion have added eleven signings, with the £3m capture of Mikey Johnston capping off a fruitful window.

Asked if it is now the strongest squad he has been a part of, Swift said: “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s the strongest squad I’ve been in, but because we’ve had the gaffer for a while now, everything we did in pre-season we already know, so we’ve just been topping up. Every player in the team knows exactly what they need to do - the players who were here last year but also the players who are new.

In that sense, we are definitely stronger because of the knowledge we get from the manager and the coaching staff - we know a lot more now. The squad is really strong, but if you’d asked me this time last year, I’d have said the same.”

As well as a change in personnel, Albion’s fluid system seems to be one of the reasons for their early season success and Swift is playing a key role in this.

Traditionally a number ten, the former Chelsea and Reading man is dropping deeper into midfield to pick up the ball, allowing others to make forward runs and allowing Josh Maja more space up top.

And it is a system that Swift seems to be relishing.

He added: “I’m playing deeper, but not necessarily standing deeper, more arriving deeper. I play as a ten but on the left, so Jayse has the space to break into the box on the right hand side.

“I have the freedom to drop in on the left or in the left-back position to get on the ball. Last year it was very much a two in midfield with Mowey and Okay. Now it seems a little bit more free. We can rotate, and move the ball wherever we see the space. Josh is a massive part of that.

“When I drop, that creates space for Josh to drop and he is probably the most comfortable player in that position to receive the ball. It’s quite unique to have a player like Josh. I definitely feel a lot freer, I can drop and get on the ball and affect the game.”