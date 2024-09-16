Matt Maher analysis: Jhon Duran’s priceless stunner is just the ticket for Aston Villa

With 14 minutes remaining and Unai Emery’s men trying to unlock Everton’s defence for a third and decisive time, Jhon Duran collected a pass from Ross Barkley 30 yards out, turned and in the next action hit a shot which, when it struck the top corner of Jordan Pickford’s net a second later, guaranteed the Colombia international a place in Villa folklore.

Never mind goal of the season, this was a goal of the decade contender, at least in Villa Park terms. Not since John McGinn thundered in a volley off the underside of the Sheffield Wednesday crossbar six years ago this month has a left boot connected with the ball any sweeter.

A key difference is McGinn’s goal came in a defeat, whereas Duran’s ensured a euphoric victory which erased the chance any frustration still simmering over the club’s ticket pricing might boil over.

It does not mean everything is sorted on that score, even if a planned protest turned into something of a damp squib. But after so many days debating off-field issues, on Saturday it was very much back to football and in some fashion too, courtesy of a chaotic match which showcased both the strengths and weaknesses of Emery’s team. More often than not attractive in attack, Villa remain rather dicey in defence.

Everton did not have to work too hard to establish a two-goal lead through Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the former profiting from a mistake by former Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, the latter from Villa’s defence doing a disappearing act at a free-kick.