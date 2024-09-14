Aston Villa 3 Everton 2 - Report

The Colombia international’s 30-yard effort capped a thrilling comeback after Ollie Watkins had broken his duck for the season.

Goals from Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had put the Toffees 2-0 up before the half-hour mark.

But Watkins then netted twice before Duran came off the bench to score his third winner of the season in stunning fashion.

Analysis

After so much debate about the cost of getting into Villa Park, Duran’s goal was the kind you would pay any money to witness.

A long Villa passing move ended with Ross Barkley passing him the ball 30 yards out and with no obvious option of where to go next, he promptly turned and sent a dipping, spinning effort into the top corner.

Never mind goal of the season, this was a contender for goal of the decade.

It ensured Villa took the spoils in a contest which ebbed and flowed and in which Everton, who have now blown two goal leads to lose 3-2 in two successive matches, more than played their part.

Calvert-Lewin, who headed home unmarked to double the advantage given by McNeil’s 16th minute finish, had further chances to score in the second half, striking the bar minutes after Duran’s wonderstrike.

But Villa were just that bit better when it mattered. Watkins, who missed England duty to injury, banished any concerns about his early season form with an excellent all-round display and should really have scored a hat-trick before Duran’s winner.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates

The build-up to the match had been dominated by the debate over Villa’s Champions League ticket pricing.

It had not escaped the notice of Unai Emery, who wrote in his programme notes he and his players did not “live in a different planet” and understood the sacrifices made by supporters.

Yet any fears of a major protest which might sour the atmosphere proved unfounded.

Despite one supporter group claiming it would be distributing 16,000 red cards for fans to hold up in the first 97 seconds, yet in truth it was difficult to pick out 16 as the protest turned into something of a damp squib.

Villa were doing well enough on the pitch in the early stages to distract supporters anyway.

Both of their wins had started with set piece goals and they nearly had another here, Iliman Ndiaye being in the right place on the line to block Watkins’ header from a corner.

Watkins was then unable to rearrange his feet in time to direct a Lucas Digne cross on target, yet it felt only a matter of time before Villa scored.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates scoring their side's third goal

Instead, Everton did. Amadou Onana dawdled after receiving a pass from Ezri Konsa and McNeil nipped in to rob him before advancing to the edge of the box and firing a low shot just inside the far post.

Villa looked a little stunned and by the time they rediscovered any rhythm were two goals down.

John McGinn conceded a free-kick on the right, McNeil swung in the delivery and Calvert-Lewin took advantage of acres of space to head home unmarked from six yards out.

Morgan Rogers should have quickly reduced the deficit but shot straight at Jordan Pickford after chopping inside a defender.

But Villa were soon back in it, Onana earning redemption of sorts when he picked out the run of Digne with an excellent pass. Watkins climbed above Michael Keane at the far post to head in the chipped cross.

Onana was replaced by Ross Barkley at the break and Villa were almost level within five minutes of the restart. Youri Tielemans picked out the run of Rogers but Pickford made the save and Ramsey, who had time to compose himself for the rebound, saw his shot blocked by James Garner.

Then came a big moment as Calvert-Lewin was sent through on goal. Rather than attempt the finish, he tried to round Martinez and that gave Konsa the time to recover and poke the ball behind for a corner.

It took on even greater significance five minutes later when Villa drew level. Harrison tried to cut out Youri Tielemans’ through ball intended for Lucas Digne but only managed to steer it perfectly into the path of Watkins, who fired home.

Villa were all over Everton now and would have led had Rogers been able to pick out Watkins for a simple tap-in.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates

Inside the final 20 minutes, another chance went begging as Pau Torres sent substitute Ian Maatsen scampering away down the left. His pull back was right into the path of Watkins but the striker sent his finish wide.

Villa were probing for the opening before Duran created one from nowhere. A lengthy passing move ended when the striker picked up the ball 30 yards and smashed a dipping left-footed shot beyond Pickford and into the top corner. As Villa Park celebrated, Emi Martinez stood open mouthed.

The game was not finished and Villa’s celebrations were almost cut short. McNeil played the ball through, Calvert-Lewin held off the challenge of Torres but smashed his shot against the bar.

It proved the last big chance for the visitors, who left empty handed.

Key Moments

16 GOAL Dwight McNeil puts Everton ahead, robbing Amadou Onana and firing in from the edge of the box.

27 GOAL The Toffees are two up. The Villa defence does a disappearing act to allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head home.

36 GOAL Villa back in it. Ollie Watkins heads home Lucas Digne’s cross at the far post.

58 GOAL Villa are level. Jack Harrison tries to cut out Youri Tielemans’ through ball but only succeeds in sending it perfectly into the path of Watkins, who fires home.

76 GOAL Villa lead thanks to a sensational Jhon Duran strike. After a long passing move the substitute turns and sends an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top corner.

Teams

Villa: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne (Maatsen 69), Onana (Barkley HT), Tielemans, McGinn © (Philogene 90), Rogers, Ramsey (Duran 69), Watkins (Buendia 84) Subs not used: Carlos, Young, Nedeljkovic, Gauci (gk).

Everton: Pickford, Young, Keane, Tarkowski ©, Mykolenko (Garner 26), Gueye (O’Brien 64), Iroegbunam (Lindstrom 81), Harrison (Mangala 64), Ndiaye (Beto 81), McNeil, Calvert-Lewin Subs not used: Doucoure, Armstrong, Dixon, Virginia (gk).

Villa unbeaten in 10 v Everton.

Only in 2013-14 have lost first two home.

Won just four of 12 since 15-match winning run.