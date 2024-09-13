Matt Maher: Lee Carsley hits the right note amid anthem furore

It sticks in the memory, simply because it was so unusual. Press boxes are professional spaces, for the most part free of emotion, not least when the national anthems are being played.

Yet presumably, there were several members of the visiting press who held hands over hearts and belted out God Save The King at the top of their lungs prior to England’s Nations League match in Ireland last Saturday.

That’s unless they wanted to be accused of hypocrisy, having branded Lee Carsley unpatriotic and unfit to become England’s permanent manager after the interim boss, capped 40 times by the Republic of Ireland, confirmed he would not be singing it.