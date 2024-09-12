'Magic' Mikey Johnston outlines West Brom target

Johnston netted seven times in 20 appearances on his loan from Celtic during the second half of last season, as he helped propel the Baggies into the Championship play-offs.

After returning on a four-year deal two days before the summer transfer window slammed shut, Johnston is eager to build on the improvements he made under Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

He said: “I want to hit the ground running again. I feel like I improved a lot under the manager straight away and was getting better and better.

“I know at the end of the season there wasn’t enough goals but I was in positions and doing the right things.

“Physically I feel even better than I have for a couple of years. I feel I can kick on again and be an even better player.