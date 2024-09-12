Carlos Corberan delighted to find unique skill set with West Brom signing
Albion boss Carlos Corberan says it’s hard to find players with the “adaptability” of summer recruit Callum Styles.
Styles made his Baggies bow as an 82nd minute substitute during their 1-0 victory over Swansea City at the Hawthorns just before the international break.
The Hungary international, who arrived from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee during the final week of the window, established himself as a multifunctional weapon at Barnsley.
Last season, Styles showcased his versatility as a left winger, attacking midfielder, central midfielder and left-back.