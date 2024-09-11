Unai Emery: Versatility is key for Aston Villa
Unai Emery thinks versatility will help Villa’s squad cope with the demands of a Champions League season.
By Matt Maher
Villa’s campaign is poised to ramp up a gear with this Saturday’s visit of Everton the first of seven matches in 22 days for Emery’s team, a run which includes Champions League ties against Young Boys and Bayern Munich.
Emery has already seen his squad hit by injuries with both Matty Cash and Leon Bailey suffering hamstring problems.
But the boss believes the ability of other players to adapt will help them deal with depleted numbers.