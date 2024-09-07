Carlos Corberan wants West Brom star to be valued

Furlong, 28, shone in the Baggies' last fixture, the 1-0 home victory over Swansea, prior to the international break.

The former Queens Park Rangers full-back has been one of his side's most consistent performers since Corberan's appointment almost two years ago and has held down a regular place in the Spaniard's side.

"Furlong is a player that personally I love to work with," Corberan said.

"He is a player we need as a club to value a lot because the number of minutes that he plays every season – without decreasing his level – shows that he is a very robust and very mentality strong player.