Paul Hurst delivers positive Shrewsbury Town injury update

Salop captain Carl Winchester, who has had a hamstring issue which forced him to miss the clash against Leyton Orient last week, has been announced as fit for the trip to the Racecourse Ground.

Town boss Paul Hurst has also delivered a positive update on duo Josh Feeney and Jordan Rossiter who have been missing with hamstring and knee issues respectively.

Feeney, on loan from Aston Villa, is getting closer to returning to action and Hurst has been pleased with the defenders all round attitude.

“He has been with us this week but overall he is making really good progress,” Hurst said. “We are hopeful that he will be back very soon. The main thing for him is that he is desperate to get back playing.

“From that point of view, I have been as impressed as I can be with him without him showing me on the pitch.

“You know I am excited to get him back out there because he is one of the first signings that we had agreed, but we had to be patient, and then he suffered that injury.

“I am sure he will go on and show everyone that he is a good player."

Rossiter injured his knee during the warm-up of the Peterborough game just a few weeks ago and has since had an injection to help him recover.

And he too has his boots back on and is working with the Town medical staff – albeit at a lower intensity.

“Jordan was out on the grass, very gently jogging, to the point I think I could have kept up with him,” Hurst continued. “Again we were not expecting anything different. The schedule with him is that we are on schedule and I think next week or the back end of next week he might just be able to get involved in training, if not the following week.”

There was bad news though for Rotherham loanee Josh Kayode, who has had to go for a scan on his calf.

He has made four appearances for Town so far during his spell in Shropshire – scoring in the Carabao Cup win over Notts County – but has not played since their EFL Trophy loss to Fulham Under-21s.

“Josh will not be available to us,” Hurst said. “He had a little go this week, but he has felt his calf so he is going for a scan just try and get to the bottom of what that is.

“It has been a bit of a funny one for the medical team because the pain seems to have moved a little bit.

“We want to see if we can get an answer from the scan which will give us an idea of how long he is out for or a better phrase to see when we can get him back involved.”

Town head to Wrexham this weekend without obvious first-choice cover for defender Luca Hoole. He is away with Wales Under-21s on international duty.

Hurst said he believes there are three players in the squad capable of filling in at right-back for the game against Phil Parkinson’s team.

Aaron Pierre is also missing as he is away with Grenada.

Both players are expected to be back in Shropshire at the back end of next week.