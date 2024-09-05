Tom Fellows rewarded with England U21 call-up for blistering West Brom form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The flying winger will join up with the under 21s for their Euro 2025 qualifier against Northern Ireland on Friday, before a home friendly against Austria on Monday.

Fellows has handed his first international honours during his blistering spell of form last year, as he was called up to the Men's Elite Squad.

And he played a major role, setting up two goals in a 5-1 win over Poland.

He has followed up his breakthrough campaign with a top start to the new season, registering three assists in the first four league games.

And his form has led to a call up for the under 21 side for the first time.