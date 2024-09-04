Former Wolves striker arrested on suspicion of alleged sexual assault

Mir, who moved to Wolves from Valencia back in 2018 and returned to the Spanish club from Sevilla on loan in July, was subject to reports in the Spanish media on Tuesday.

And late on Tuesday, Spanish Police confirmed the 27-year-old forward had been arrested.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Spanish Civil Guard police force said: "He is under arrest for alleged sexual assault.

Valencia also issued a statement on their website, saying they are aware of the arrest.

It read: "In relation to the press reports that have appeared regarding the arrest of Valencia CF player Rafa Mir, the Club is aware of said arrest and, in the absence of details about it, for the moment it can only state that it will cooperate in everything that justice may require."

The striker moved to Molineux back in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, having previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, he would only play four times for the club, and spent three spells out on loan including one at Nottingham Forest.

In 2021, he left Wolves on a permanent basis to join Sevilla in a deal worth £13.7 million.