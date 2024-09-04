Shropshire Star
‘Excited’ Carlos Corberan itching to explore West Brom potential

Boss Carlos Corberan is not about to sit and admire Albion’s strong start and admits he is “excited” by his new-look squad’s possibilities.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head coach allowed himself a few days off after what had been an exhaustive summer rebuild at The Hawthorns which eventually saw 11 new recruits check in.

Corberan has managed to balance that process with a fine start to the Championship campaign and an unbeaten run of 10 points from 12 to start the season.

Asked how pleased he was with his group’s adjustment, Corberan replied: “Yes, but I am someone that is (always) focused on the next work that I want to do.

