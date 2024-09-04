Association warns clubs against dynamic pricing in football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The practice has existed for many years in the travel industry but has hit the headlines in recent days after the price of Oasis tickets rose even as fans queued online to buy them.

Spanish clubs Valencia and Celta Vigo state they operate dynamic pricing this season and are believed to be the only European clubs using the model currently, but there are already concerns that English teams are vastly hiking prices, depending on the level of opposition.

The FSA is also deeply concerned by the fact that 19 of the 20 Premier League clubs raised prices over the summer and that those eligible to concessionary pricing – such as children and senior citizens – have been hit especially hard.

“With impeccable timing after the Oasis fiasco, voices in football have started to float the idea of infecting football with dynamic pricing,” the FSA said in a statement.

“Never underestimate the potential for the most greedy owners in football to try and import terrible ideas from other industries to exploit supporter loyalty.

“Match-goers are already mobilising against the recent wave of price rises and attacks on concessions. Any underhand increases will be met with enormous opposition.”

The FSA’s statement comes a day after UEFA announced the cap on away ticket prices in the Champions League would be lowered this season and then further reduced for 2025-26.

The lowering of the cap – reached via consultation with the European Club Association (ECA) and Football Supporters Europe – means fans travelling to watch Champions League matches this season will pay no more than 60 euros (£51), reducing to 50 euros next season.

There are also caps in the Europa League and the Conference League.

Ticket prices for away fans in the Premier League continue to be capped at £30 under a three-year agreement which began in June 2022.