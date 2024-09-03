West Brom debrief: Patience pays off, discipline and the comeback kids

Carlos Corberan’s men have opened up with 10 points from 12 as the head coach heads off for a couple of days’ rest prior to a return later this week.

We have a look at some of the talking points as Swansea were seen off 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Pass and move

Jayson Molumby’s match-winner was clearly a nice goal to the naked eye – but it wasn’t until post-match footage revealed a 31-pass move you could really appreciate the work.

The patient approach to Albion’s possession paid off. The hosts’ rapid start to the game had waned by this point, but the move was stunning.

It started with keeper Alex Palmer and included every member of the back four – the only player not to touch the ball was Tom Fellows.