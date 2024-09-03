Carlos Corberan encouraged by West Brom's attack minded mentality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Central midfielder Jayson Molumby netted Saturday’s winner over Swansea while replacement in the second half, debutant Uros Racic, twice went close.

The head coach explained it is by design that his ‘number eight’ midfielders are tasked to attack the box with runs to create goalscoring openings.

“He had, not concussion, but a kick in the head in the second half, but the idea was to make the change before because for me we needed to recover a bit in the middle of the pitch,” Corberan said. “A player like Uros can allow us to have this control without losing the arriving into the box that Molumby had.