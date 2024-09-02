Lewis Cox comment: Unbeaten West Brom keeping a feel-good factor flowing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is very early in the new season but Baggies are in high spirits from an extremely busy yet very productive transfer window and a highly-encouraging run of performances and results to kick off this term.

You only had to be present 10 minutes before kick-off against Swansea on Saturday – where former loan favourites Mikey Johnston and Mason Holgate were paraded after deadline day deals – and then witness the first-half onslaught that followed.

Carlos Corberan’s rampant Albion tore into Swansea, who could not catch their breath.

Visiting manager Luke Williams admitted afterwards that his side could not cope and were blown away. He said they were intimidated by the atmosphere and the work of an “elite manager” in Albion’s Spaniard. High praise indeed.

It was no exaggeration that, by the time Jayson Molumby struck the game’s only goal on the stroke of half-time, the hosts should have been five goals to the good. Four of those should have arrived inside 10 minutes!

The fear was that the Baggies might have missed the boat after several chances came and went early on. Tom Fellows, Josh Maja, twice, Molumby and Karlan Grant all could have scored, but a fine, intricate goal involving more superb Maja play eased that worry.