Carlos Corberan makes statement on West Brom squad

The Baggies backed up an exhaustive summer transfer window with a third win in four to start the Championship campaign.

Albion and their Bilkul Football ownership faced a considerable challenge this summer to rebuild a squad after free transfers and sales saw 10 senior players depart and 11 – include two on deadline day – check in. It was the club’s busiest transfer window for a decade.

Corberan had to lose several key regulars but has stated he thinks his class of 2024/25 is stronger as Albion continued their bright start to the campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Swansea.

“It’s unbelievable (to be tipped for promotion),” Corberan said when asked about high praise from Swansea chief Luke Williams. “We don’t know how far we can go, but it’s our challenge and our motivation to improve the team.

“We have strengthened the squad in a challenging market but we’re not the only team that has done that.

“We had the possibility to do something with the money from the sales of players but we’re not the only club in that situation.”

Jayson Molumby was Albion’s unlikely goal hero as the hosts deservedly saw off the visitors from south Wales on Saturday.

Albion were good value for a much greater half-time lead after a rampant first period, which followed the unveiling of deadline recruits Mikey Johnston and Mason Holgate.

Corberan, reflecting on his task ahead, added: “I know how difficult the Championship is, I know the level of this league, and we need to be focused on ourselves and we need to make our stadium special for us through our fans, and difficult for opponents.

“The feeling that the fans created, especially in the first half, was amazing.

“The bond that they create between them and the players dictates the tempo and makes it very difficult for the opponent.

“We need to work to sustain these periods and we need to work on the behaviours that I want us to, to help us improve as a team.”

Albion’s head coach saw his side creative stacks of chances to down the Swans and he added that – along with an “individual sacrifice” from players when not involved in the side – are crucial to success this term.

“I told you last year that the key to success was a strong mentality and I cannot say a strong mentality is not important, he said.

“Probably this year the way that we create, and the commitment in individual sacrifices are two of the keys.

“This is because when you have different players for different positions, the important thing is helping the team to grow.”