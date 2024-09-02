Aston Villa sweating on Leon Bailey fitness
Villa have been left sweating on the fitness of Leon Bailey after the winger suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win at Leicester.
By Matt Maher
Bailey was forced off after just 15 minutes at the King Power Stadium having become the second Villa player, after Matty Cash, to sustain a hamstring problem this season.
The Jamaica international will now be assessed with Villa due to return to action when they host Everton a week on Saturday after the international break.