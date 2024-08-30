West Brom v Swansea: New signings are vying to make their Baggies debuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular former loan winger is poised to move in as Albion’s final and biggest deal of the summer transfer window, the club’s 10th new arrival.

Assuming the Republic of Ireland international’s £3million move from Celtic is concluded as expected without a hitch, Johnston could be unleashed at home to Swansea City tomorrow.

His presence in Carlos Corberan’s squad would certainly add a spring in the step of most of the 25,000 in attendance against the Swans.

Johnston must be officially registered as an Albion player by midday today to be in contention to feature for Corberan tomorrow. The winger is still nursing a fractured eye socket, so could be masked-up.