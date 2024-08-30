Magic Mikey Johnston to seal his West Brom return for good today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Johnston, 25, lit up The Hawthorns in the second half of last season on loan from Celtic Park and Carlos Corberan has been backed to land one of his primary summer targets, beating Burnley and Sheffield United to the signature.

The winger is the 10th and set to be final final new recruit at The Hawthorns this summer. If he is registered prior to today’s midday cut-off he would be in contention to feature home to Swansea City tomorrow.

His £3m capture is also, by a considerable distance, the club’s biggest outlay of the summer and Johnston is set to confirm a four-year deal putting him among the club’s biggest earners.

The Republic of Ireland international wideman scored seven times in 20 games for Corberan’s men last season and was a key factor in reaching the play-offs.

Academy graduate striker Mo Faal, meanwhile, is poised to leave the club on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old, who had a spell on loan with Walsall last season, is set to join ambitious League One new-boys Wrexham.

Highly-regarded Albion defender Caleb Taylor, also 21, is set for a loan to League One before the 11pm deadline tonight.