West Brom in race with Burnley for former loan favourite Mikey Johnston from Celtic as decision imminent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies have kept tabs on the Republic of Ireland international all summer and have fought Burnley for the Celtic winger's signature as both lodged accepted bids of around £3million and personal terms have been agreed.

Johnston has said bye to his Celtic team-mates and it is understood a decision is imminent. A lengthy contract is on the table and has been agreed in principle.

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan is a huge fan of the trickster and has been determined to bring last season's loan star to The Hawthorns on a permanent basis.

Johnston, 25, had two years left on his contract at Celtic Park and Albion's significant seven-figure bid matched the offer made by Championship rivals Burnley.