Former West Brom utility man linked with Championship move

The 31-year-old, who arrived at Albion in 2021 from Sheffield Wednesday, has been without a club since his contract expired at The Hawthorns earlier this summer.

Signed by Valerien Ismael on a free transfer, Reach would feature under the Frenchman, Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan during his three year Baggies stay.

In total, he netted twice in 78 appearances before Albion released him back in the summer.

Brought in as a left sided midfielder, Reach was praised by Corberan a number of times for his versatility, filling in at left back in the final months of his Albion career.

Speculation around Reach's future has been limited since his Hawthorns departure, but it now seems he could be set for a return to the second tier.

According to Sky Sports, the left footed midfielder is in talks with a number of Championship clubs regarding a potential deal for the coming season.

Of the players released by Albion last season, only Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly remain without a club.

It comes after Yann M'Vila, who had a short spell at the club at the end of the season, joined Ligue 2 side Caen