Aston Villa player ratings vs Arsenal as England international gets a 5

Emi Martinez

Would have wanted a better result to celebrate that new contract and while he might have been unsighted for the second, he’ll feel he should have done better.

Beaten 6

Matty Cash

His early departure with a hamstring injury is a concern for Villa, with 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic the only other recognised right-back.

Exit 5

Ezri Konsa

A good performance. Always seemed to be in the right place to snuff out danger and came close to scoring.

Assured 7

Pau Torres

Just like his central defensive partner, there wasn’t a huge amount wrong with his performance. Good on the ball.