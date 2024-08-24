Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez sends message to Aaron Ramsdale amid Wolves links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The England international goalkeeper is a target for Gary O’Neil with the Wolves boss is hoping to strike an initial season-long loan deal. Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United for £24million three years ago, has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates and is eager for more game-time.

Villa keeper Martinez, who has seen his own career soar since leaving Arsenal in 2020, thinks a switch to Molineux might work well for the 26-year-old.

“I think it’s a different position (to the one I was in),” said Martinez. “He signed for £24m, he was the No.1 for Arsenal, I never had a chance like that. When you play every game in the Premier League and then you drop to the bench, with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved.

“I heard he might go to Wolves, which I think could be a good move for him. He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future.”