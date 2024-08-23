Ollie Watkins fires warning to Aston Villa rivals
Ollie Watkins claims Villa are ready for anything thrown at them this season as they look to juggle both Premier League and Champions League aspirations.
By Matt Maher
Unai Emery’s team will see their schedule ramp up significantly from next month when they enter Europe’s elite club competition for the first time.
But Watkins believes Villa, who played 56 matches in all competitions while reaching the semi-finals of last season’s Europa Conference League, are well equipped to handle the fixture congestion.