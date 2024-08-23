Matt Maher: Emi Martinez deal shows he really is irreplaceable at Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emi Martinez signing a new long-term contract further added to the positive mood heading into tomorrow’s home opener against Arsenal. The announcement of the new deal was pure theatre, Martinez announcing it himself at the start of a meet-and-greet to which a few hundred supporters had been invited.

A portion of the newly-refurbished club shop at Villa Park had been transformed into what looked a little like the set of Stars in Their Eyes, the goalkeeper walking through an entrance at the back of the stage. All that was missing was the dry ice.