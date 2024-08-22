Gary O'Neil outlines future situation of Wolves youngster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The academy graduate has impressed the head coach in pre-season, but after two years of Championship loans his future is uncertain.

Stoke, who Cundle spent the second half of last season with, have failed with a £500,000 bid this summer with Wolves demanding closer to £4million.

Now, O'Neil says he would be happy to keep the player this campaign, but that Cundle has a decision to make on his future.

"He's done well in pre-season," O'Neil said of the midfielder.

"I've spoken to him about his individual situation and the fact I was impressed by how well he did.

"His situation could still go either way, to be honest.

"I spoke to him about the decision that he has to make, because he understands the midfielders that we have at the football club and that there may be some patience and it may be difficult for him.