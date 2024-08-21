Emi Martinez targets trophy after signing new Aston Villa deal

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper announced the surprise news himself during a fan event at the new Villa Store on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez's new deal is a huge boost to Villa as they prepare to play in the Champions League for the first time this season with Monchi, the club's president of football operations, claiming the 31-year-old already deserves to be regarded among the all-time great goalkeepers.

Ending Villa's wait for a major trophy, which stretches back to 1996, is one of Martinez's main ambitions.

“I feel like the club is moving forward and forward every year. I can win a trophy here and something that is missing for this club,” explained Martinez, during a question and answer session which followed the announcement. “I will have a go for the next five years to do that.

“I became the best in the world here and I want to continue developing.

“Defending the goal at Villa Park, it gives me excitement. I get goosebumps at Villa Park when I hear my name. I feel the same love here that I feel with the national team, so why change?”

Martinez has enjoyed a spectacular rise since joining Villa from Arsenal for £20million four years ago, establishing himself among the best goalkeepers in world football.

In addition to playing a major role in Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup, he has also helped his country win two Copa America titles, the most recent of which came last month.

It was during that success Martinez, who was last year named the world’s best goalkeeper at the Ballon D’Or awards, began talks over a new deal with Monchi and head of football operations Damian Vidagany leading the negotations on the club's behalf.

Monchi said: “If Aston Villa want to increase their level, we need to have the best players and with Emi we have the best.

“To say Emi is the best goalkeeper in the world is easy because it’s obvious. For me he has a place in history of the best keepers.

"Together with Lev Yashin, Rinat Dasayev, Gianluigi Buffon, Ubaldo Fillol, maybe Dino Zoff - he has a place in this list."

Vidagany, meanwhile, described Martinez as key to creating the "beautiful mentality" which exists under Emery and has helped transform Villa into serious Premier League contenders.

"Everyone who comes here is inspired by the mentality of the existing players and for us one of the keys was to keep him," he said.

"When you are able to keep the best player in the world in his position at the club, you are in the right club."

Villa have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup under Brian Little in 1996 and Martinez added: "I want to win silverware for the club.

"Last season we played in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, we came close - why not win a trophy this season?

"I would not sign a contract if I’m not excited for the season. I’m excited to play Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday.

"The last time it was, I think, against Liverpool, two or three months ago and I'm excited.

"I'm someone who started playing when I was a little older so I still feel like a young lad playing, still.

"I want to win things, I want to keep clean sheets, I want to be the Golden Glove winner of the Premier League.

"There are a lot of things I want to achieve."