Carlos Corberan focussed on better brand for West Brom

Albion have kicked off the new Championship campaign by dominating possession in collecting four points from a possible six against QPR and Leeds.

That fact was highlighted by Corberan after his team followed 61 per cent of the ball at Loftus Road by out-playing Leeds with 60 per cent of the ball at The Hawthorns.

The Spaniard explained his desire is to see Albion play better football than previously – and for that is to show patience and improve on decision-making.

"I want us to play better football and for me one thing for you to play better football is to attack well when you have the ball," Corberan said.