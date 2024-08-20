Dave Edwards: A tough start but Wolves can still be competitive

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They have also been rolling teams over in pre-season and it provided a daunting start for Wolves.

When the teamsheets were announced, I was hoping there might be some Euros hangovers and a few names missing from the squad, but they looked as strong as ever.

I was worried before the game, but looking back at it with everything in context I think there should be a lot of optimism from Wolves fans.

Although Wolves weren’t at their scintillating best, which is always different at a top six team anyway, I think they acquitted themselves really well with lots of positive moments in the game.

The biggest thing you can take away from it is that they were in the game, it wasn’t 3-0 or 4-0, they were in the game for long periods and created opportunities.

On the negative side, the timing and quality of the goals is disappointing.

The first one can knock the stuffing out of you, but the second goal in particular came during Wolves’ best spell where Arsenal looked visibly rocked and worried that Wolves would get back into it.

Wolves were creating chances and that second goal killed the opportunity to get a result.

Both goals were avoidable, too, and Gary O’Neil will be disappointed with them.