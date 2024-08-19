Lewis Cox analysis: No thriller but West Brom looking strong after two games

It was certainly not a Hawthorns home start that will live long in the memory bank and how you view the point may depend on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person.

There is an argument this was a good time to face Leeds. They had endured a nightmarish first week of the campaign, conceded goals by the bucket-load and lost some of their best players.

Daniel Farke’s men were disjointed and the 2,500 away fans were full of angst and did not hang around in jeering every sidewards and backwards pass.

On the other hand, as Carlos Corberan put it both last week and at full-time, Leeds are still capable of fielding a side stacked with top quality for the Championship, as well as some of their bench options.

The answer as to whether or not this was a good point probably lies somewhere in between whether your outlook is positive, or less so.

What the Baggies can take from the Leeds stalemate is that the hosts were the better and brighter side and definitely the team more likely to break the deadlock.

It was a tactical affair more akin to a chess match but it did not make for the worst viewing for a stalemate, even one where genuinely threatening efforts at goal were few and far between. Goalkeepers Alex Palmer and Illan Meslier, who shared the division’s Golden Glove award last season with 18 clean sheets apiece, only had one save to make on their way to a first shutout each of the new season.