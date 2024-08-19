Aston Villa defender set for exit
Alex Moreno is expected to become the latest player to leave Villa with Unai Emery hopeful Jhon Duran will stay after scoring Saturday’s winner at West Ham.
The Colombia international striker came off the bench to net with 11 minutes remaining to earn Villa a 2-1 win against the club who tried to sign him this summer.
Though Emery was unable to give a definitive answer on Duran’s future, with the transfer window still open until a week on Friday, the player himself appeared to suggest he wants to remain at Villa Park with his celebration.