West Brom v Leeds: Baggies boss not fooled by Leeds’ stuttering start

The Baggies return to The Hawthorns, where they set to be welcomed by a near-sell out crowd, to face Corberan’s former club Leeds, last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

It has been a difficult summer and opening to the campaign for Daniel Farke, who has lost key men Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham and West Ham respectively. Earlier this week Brighton activated a £40million release clause in the contract of talisman Georginio Rutter.

On the pitch, Farke’s men scraped a chaotic 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth last weekend before a comprehensive home EFL Cup defeat to league rivals Middlesbrough in midweek.

But Corberan said: “I think in the first year after the Premier League you can probably keep some players from the Premier League. They were a Premier League club for me (last year), because after three years in the Premier League they built a Premier League squad.