Aston Villa linked with Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida

A productive summer has already seen Villa bring in several midfield and attacking reinforcements, but with Diego Carlos closing in on a move to Fulham, Emery is now keen to secure a defensive signing.

Netherlands international Geertruida is high on the list of targets with talks under way, however Feyenoord boss Brian Priske refused to be drawn on the speculation.

He said: “When it comes to transfers, after a game I do not like to talk about who is going out, who is coming in. It’s always a big puzzle to make the squad complete in the transfer window that is this long and with a new coach.”