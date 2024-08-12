Dortmund are too strong for Aston Villa in final friendly

Emre Can opened the scoring from the spot in the 33rd minute, before Julian Brandt doubled Dortmund’s advantage two minutes later to secure victory for last season’s Champions League finalists in front of a crowd of 81,365.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and defender Ezri Konsa returned for their first appearances of pre-season, although centre-forward duo Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran were not involved.

Duran has been heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park while Watkins has missed the whole of pre-season following his international exploits with England at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Diego Carlos was another notable absentee from the squad as the defender continues to be linked with a move to Premier League rivals Fulham.

Carlos was sent off for two bookable offences in a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig earlier this month and has missed the past two matches.

Villa are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Carlos, who is among the highest earners at the club, although Fulham had an opening bid rejected by Villa on Friday.

Talks continue between Villa and Fulham although the Cottagers have also tabled a £20million offer for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

However, journalist David Ornstein has reported that Palace are seeking a fee in the region of £40million.

Fulham are in the market for another addition at centre-back this summer following Tosin Adarabioyo’s departure to Chelsea.

Tim Ream also returned to his native USA as he left for Charlotte FC, although Fulham did complete the signing of Villarreal defender Jorge Cuenca this month.

Brazilian Carlos, who arrived from Sevilla for a reported £26million in 2022 during Steven Gerrard’s reign, has also received interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in his second league appearance against Everton in August that year and only returned with a 25-minute cameo at Wolves nine months later.

He made 38 appearances for Villa in all competitions last term, scoring once.