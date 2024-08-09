QPR v West Brom - Match preview

There are not many who saw that coming a week or so ago!

The Baggies’ ranks were so threadbare at Blues last week the make-up of the bench left onlookers far more alarmed than a 4-1 defeat to the League One side.

But a couple of additions this week and the hope of a return to fitness at least gives Albion’s squad the semblance of a Championship outfit with some depth, rather than a bench full of youth players.

Gianluca Fabrotta and loanee Lewis Dobbin should both be pushing for Albion debuts after checking in this week from Juventus and Villa respectively.