Lewis Cox's predicted West Brom line-up vs QPR

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last weekend, in that disheartening friendly at Blues, options were very thin on the ground.

Corberan has since added new recruits Lewis Dobbin and Gianluca Frabotta to his ranks. Both left siders, from Villa and Juventus respectively, will be pushing for debuts and I would select them if ready to go from the off.

The visiting head coach will also hope to have fellow summer signings Devante Cole and Paddy McNair, missing at St Andrew’s last week, able to come in as options on the bench.

Corberan has a few decisions to make within his XI. A notable debate is does he use a back four or a back three? If it’s the former, I’ve opted for Frabotta at left-back to allow Torbjorn Heggem into the centre to partner Kyle Bartley, with Semi Ajayi missing out.