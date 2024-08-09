Aston Villa turn down bid for Diego Carlos

The Brazilian defender has two years remaining on his contract, after joining from Sevilla in 2022.

The 31-year-old is now expected to depart the club, with Premier League rivals Fulham still in talks over his signature and another bid expected.

Villa have been linked to Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as potential replacements, while Tyrone Mings is set to return to team training soon following his serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, Villa are targeting Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.

The England youth international has been watched by several clubs and is reportedly set to agree a contract at Villa.