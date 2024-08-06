Shropshire Star
Carlos Corberan focussed on West Brom future

Boss Carlos Corberan knows Albion are suffering from historical issues – but stressed the focus has to be on the future.

By Lewis Cox
Coventry City's Brandon Thomas-Asante and Werder Bremen's Niklas Stark (right) battle for the ball

The Baggies are days from the start of the Championship season but a threadbare squad has been dissected this summer and still requires plugging in several positions.

Many of the exits have been with club finances in mind as the Shilen Patel's Bilkul Football WBA-run Baggies attempt to recover from the Guochuan Lai era and remains within the EFL's financial fair play guidelines.

Corberan has explained a challenging summer but committed himself to his biggest test yet.

