The Baggies are days from the start of the Championship season but a threadbare squad has been dissected this summer and still requires plugging in several positions.

Many of the exits have been with club finances in mind as the Shilen Patel's Bilkul Football WBA-run Baggies attempt to recover from the Guochuan Lai era and remains within the EFL's financial fair play guidelines.

Corberan has explained a challenging summer but committed himself to his biggest test yet.